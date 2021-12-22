Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 658,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,136 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 3.7% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $25,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,179 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 57,919,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,454 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,548,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,054 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,294,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,123,000 after acquiring an additional 411,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,578 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.13 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average of $39.65.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.