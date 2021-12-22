Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 237.5% during the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.53.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

