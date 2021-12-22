Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €7.93 ($8.91).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHA shares. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($7.87) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.54) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.30 ($10.45) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €6.70 ($7.53) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.50 ($8.43) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Schaeffler stock traded up €0.10 ($0.11) during trading on Friday, reaching €7.04 ($7.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,144 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €7.29. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($12.70) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($18.81).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

