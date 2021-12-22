Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. Invests $82.12 Million in Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,980,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,117,000. Kaltura accounts for approximately 6.4% of Sapphire Ventures L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. owned about 0.06% of Kaltura at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kaltura in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KLTR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.85. 4,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,716. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Kaltura Inc has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $42.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.29 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kaltura Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaltura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Kaltura from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kaltura from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Kaltura from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.69.

Kaltura Company Profile

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

