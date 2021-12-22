Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Earns Market Perform Rating from Raymond James

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SSL. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.80.

TSE SSL traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$7.64. The company had a trading volume of 139,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,193. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 9.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.42. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.72.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director David Awram sold 20,500 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total value of C$153,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 592,940 shares in the company, valued at C$4,449,421.76.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

