Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Samsonite International S.A. is a travel luggage company. It principally engaged in the design, manufacture, sourcing and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. The company’s brand portfolio consist Samsonite(R), Tumi(R), American Tourister(R), Speck(R), Gregory(R), High Sierra(R), Kamiliant(R), ebags(R), Lipault(R) and Hartmann(R). Samsonite International S.A. is based in HONG KONG. “

Samsonite International stock opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. Samsonite International has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $557.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Samsonite International will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Corporate.

