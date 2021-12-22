Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.40

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and traded as high as $12.62. Salvatore Ferragamo shares last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 5,179 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

