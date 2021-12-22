salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,873 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $46,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $220,036,000 after purchasing an additional 41,301 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $47,210,000 after acquiring an additional 112,721 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $251.10. The stock had a trading volume of 37,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,239,863. The company has a market capitalization of $247.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $285.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.90. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a $275.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.49.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $223,204.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $313,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 498,527 shares of company stock valued at $143,314,854. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

