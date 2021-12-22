salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,520 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 56.5% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $326,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,592,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 498,527 shares of company stock valued at $143,314,854 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CRM opened at $252.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $285.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. FBN Securities boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.49.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

