Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes Position in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APMIU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APMIU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Separately, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $4,950,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:APMIU opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92.

