Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 34 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $446.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.04 and a 12-month high of $451.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.85.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.