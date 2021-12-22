Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in SVF Investment were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SVF Investment by 259.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Shares of SVFA opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02. SVF Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $14.85.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

