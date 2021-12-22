Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New $248,000 Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 295 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 59 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 57 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $977.71.

BLK stock opened at $910.87 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $670.28 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $138.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $924.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $899.94.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

