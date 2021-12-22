Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its stake in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in DiamondHead were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in DiamondHead by 277.2% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 188,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 138,600 shares during the last quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC increased its position in DiamondHead by 174.1% during the second quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 69,630 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in DiamondHead during the second quarter worth $30,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in DiamondHead by 1.9% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 369,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in DiamondHead during the second quarter worth $245,000.

DHHCU stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $11.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

