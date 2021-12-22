Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moringa Acquisition were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MACAU. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Moringa Acquisition by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 379,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 229,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartree Partners LP raised its position in shares of Moringa Acquisition by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS MACAU opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

