Safex Token Reaches Market Cap of $8.28 Million (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Safex Token has a total market cap of $8.28 million and $545.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safex Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Safex Token has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 1,506,456,229.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147,232.75 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000569 BTC.

About Safex Token

SFT is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

