Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Istar Inc. Acquires 6,786 Shares

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 6,786 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.66 per share, with a total value of $499,856.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,069 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.72 per share, with a total value of $499,919.68.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,988 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.53 per share, with a total value of $499,851.64.

On Monday, December 13th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,982 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.59 per share, with a total value of $499,841.38.

On Friday, December 10th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,876 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $499,885.20.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,691 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.71 per share, with a total value of $499,884.61.

On Monday, December 6th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,793 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.59 per share, with a total value of $499,896.87.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Istar Inc. purchased 6,999 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.42 per share, with a total value of $499,868.58.

On Monday, November 29th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,026 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.15 per share, with a total value of $499,899.90.

On Friday, November 26th, Istar Inc. acquired 7,024 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.17 per share, with a total value of $499,898.08.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,872 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.74 per share, with a total value of $499,869.28.

SAFE opened at $74.41 on Wednesday. Safehold Inc. has a one year low of $66.36 and a one year high of $95.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 58.59 and a beta of -0.30.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $47.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,399,000 after purchasing an additional 178,443 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 154.9% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,277,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,861,000 after purchasing an additional 776,597 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Safehold by 21.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after acquiring an additional 195,805 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Safehold by 35.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,054,000 after acquiring an additional 234,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Safehold by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,794,000 after acquiring an additional 13,277 shares during the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.51.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

