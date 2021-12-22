Ryan Damon Sells 10,763 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $441,390.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ryan Damon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Criteo alerts:

On Monday, October 25th, Ryan Damon sold 40 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $1,390.00.

Shares of CRTO opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average of $38.86. Criteo S.A. has a 52-week low of $17.64 and a 52-week high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.05 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 4.69%. Criteo’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Criteo by 2.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,056,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,633,000 after buying an additional 102,688 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Criteo by 4.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,834,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $218,672,000 after purchasing an additional 216,820 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Criteo by 5.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,626,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $169,565,000 after purchasing an additional 258,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Criteo by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,624,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,824,000 after purchasing an additional 42,672 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Criteo by 62.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,348,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $151,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

About Criteo

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.