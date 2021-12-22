RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST) Receives $20.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RXST shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of RxSight in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RxSight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of RxSight in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of RxSight in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of RxSight in a research note on Sunday, November 14th.

RXST traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $9.96. 49,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,607. RxSight has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $19.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 20.31 and a quick ratio of 19.28.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RxSight will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RxSight news, Director Jesse Anderson Corley acquired 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $101,712.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight in the third quarter valued at about $38,679,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight in the third quarter valued at about $11,403,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight in the third quarter valued at about $4,431,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight in the third quarter valued at about $4,175,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight in the third quarter valued at about $3,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

