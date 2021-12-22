Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Short Interest Update

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 937,100 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the November 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 366,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.30. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $104.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.46 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 24.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

RUTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RUTH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 361.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

