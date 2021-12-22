Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY) Trading Up 3.9%

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY) shares rose 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.85. Approximately 225 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RBSFY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rubis in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Rubis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.62.

Rubis SCA engages in downstream oil and chemical processing. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Stockage, Support and Services. The Distribution segment engages in trading and distribution of fuels, lubricants, liquefied gases and bitumens. The Stockage segment engages in storage of bulk liquid products for commercial and industrial customers.

