Rubic (RBC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.31 Million

Rubic (CURRENCY:RBC) traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Rubic has a total market cap of $39.10 million and $4.31 million worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rubic has traded up 91.8% against the US dollar. One Rubic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000735 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rubic alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00054801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,956.82 or 0.08113639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,711.05 or 0.99884304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00073115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00047348 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Rubic Coin Profile

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,000,000 coins. The official website for Rubic is rubic.exchange . Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roti Bank Coin is a modern-day digital currency which primarily deals with charity. Roti Bank Coin is a technology-based cryptocurrency, Launched on 22nd November 2020. Roti Bank Coin raises funds for charity purposes like homes for orphans, old aged homeless parents. “

Rubic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rubic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.