Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) is Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,542 shares during the period. Royce Value Trust makes up 2.8% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned 0.31% of Royce Value Trust worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 379,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 272,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 98,780 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 15,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 84,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. 27.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RVT opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.87. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $20.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

