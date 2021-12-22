Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 59,882 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 464,199 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,882 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.21% of Autodesk worth $132,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Autodesk by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,654,510 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $772,728,000 after buying an additional 1,610,242 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,644,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,548,556,000 after buying an additional 975,042 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in Autodesk by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,804,587 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $818,659,000 after buying an additional 643,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022,347 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,757,923,000 after buying an additional 305,021 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK stock opened at $280.42 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.05 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $294.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.16. The company has a market cap of $61.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.31.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $1,284,780. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

