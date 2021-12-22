Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,239,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,166 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $111,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 221.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 40.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 85.5% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $208,567.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,060 shares of company stock worth $6,723,387. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PGR opened at $101.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.00. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The company has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.