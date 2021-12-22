Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $87.24 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $87,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.81.

GS stock opened at $380.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $399.12 and a 200-day moving average of $390.75. The company has a market capitalization of $127.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.80 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

