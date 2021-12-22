Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $67.56 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,455,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,333 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $67,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 450.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 45,415 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,036,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

WFC stock opened at $47.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average of $47.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.94 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

