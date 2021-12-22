Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,972 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises 0.8% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $176,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,328,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,246,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,755,000 after buying an additional 38,315 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 674,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,494,000 after acquiring an additional 334,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,959 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on HCA. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.90.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $247.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $156.43 and a one year high of $263.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.21.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

