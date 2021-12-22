Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 528 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,220 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $59,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 241.9% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 36.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $379.46 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $341.03 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $388.93 and its 200 day moving average is $437.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total transaction of $129,054.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total transaction of $41,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,993 shares of company stock worth $5,762,569 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.70.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.