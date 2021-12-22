Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 89,118 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,034,826 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,118 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.0% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $453,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,091,544,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,603,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751,620 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Visa by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,304,000 after buying an additional 1,286,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,529,879,000 after buying an additional 1,200,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,615 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $922,780,000 after buying an additional 1,047,776 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $215.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $414.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.03.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.73.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.