Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 2,200 by Jefferies Financial Group

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been given a GBX 2,200 ($29.07) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RDSB. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,150 ($28.41) to GBX 2,100 ($27.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,865 ($24.64) to GBX 2,089 ($27.60) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,038 ($26.93) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($28.08) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,219.73 ($29.33).

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,618.80 ($21.39) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23. The firm has a market cap of £124.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.05. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,227 ($16.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,813.40 ($23.96). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,674.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,525.56.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

