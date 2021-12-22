Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 10,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,396 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of ROST opened at $108.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.62 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.39%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen cut shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.15.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.