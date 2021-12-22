Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) dropped 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.14 and last traded at $18.31. Approximately 97,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,643,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

HOOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.36.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.75.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 183.63%. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $649,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 120,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $4,205,893.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 424,683 shares of company stock worth $13,007,901.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.