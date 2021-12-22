Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Issues Earnings Results

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Rite Aid updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.49)-($0.04) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RAD opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $839.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Rite Aid has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Rite Aid by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rite Aid by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 28,771 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Rite Aid by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

RAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rite Aid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

