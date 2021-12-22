Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the November 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

RBA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 53.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $61.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.60. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $76.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.38 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.36%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

