Rise (RISE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $246.00

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 22nd. During the last week, Rise has traded up 471.6% against the dollar. One Rise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Rise has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $246.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EverRise (RISE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00039598 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 50.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005463 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002548 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 190,566,583 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

