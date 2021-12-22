Richard Woodman Purchases 2,194 Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) insider Richard Woodman acquired 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 543 ($7.17) per share, for a total transaction of £11,913.42 ($15,739.75).

Richard Woodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 29th, Richard Woodman acquired 2,196 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 543 ($7.17) per share, for a total transaction of £11,924.28 ($15,754.10).

LON:PAG traded up GBX 10.50 ($0.14) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 553 ($7.31). 554,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,158. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 538.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 540.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 432.60 ($5.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 578 ($7.64). The company has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a GBX 18.90 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $7.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

PAG has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.72) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.32) price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 579.60 ($7.66).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

