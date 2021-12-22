Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

RXEEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Rexel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from €19.50 ($21.91) to €22.00 ($24.72) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of RXEEY traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $19.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average of $20.69. Rexel has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $22.59.

Rexel SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electrical products. The firm’s products are grouped into the following product families: electrical installation equipment, cables and conduits, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, renewable energies and energy management, white and brown goods and other services and products.

