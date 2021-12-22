Reviewing Traeger (NYSE:COOK) and Weber (NYSE:WEBR)

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) and Traeger (NYSE:COOK) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Weber and Traeger’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weber $1.98 billion 1.69 -$6.80 million N/A N/A Traeger $545.77 million 2.66 $31.60 million N/A N/A

Traeger has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Weber.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Weber and Traeger, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weber 0 4 3 0 2.43 Traeger 0 1 9 0 2.90

Weber currently has a consensus target price of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 56.25%. Traeger has a consensus target price of $28.22, indicating a potential upside of 128.52%. Given Traeger’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Traeger is more favorable than Weber.

Profitability

This table compares Weber and Traeger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weber N/A N/A N/A Traeger -7.85% -2.85% -1.39%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.5% of Weber shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Traeger shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Weber

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

About Traeger

Traeger Inc. provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

