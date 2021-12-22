Reviewing Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) & Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) and Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ideal Power and Rockley Photonics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power $430,000.00 124.83 -$7.79 million ($0.82) -11.11 Rockley Photonics N/A N/A -$8.22 million ($0.54) -9.78

Ideal Power has higher revenue and earnings than Rockley Photonics. Ideal Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rockley Photonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Ideal Power has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockley Photonics has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ideal Power and Rockley Photonics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideal Power 0 1 0 0 2.00 Rockley Photonics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Ideal Power currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 207.35%. Rockley Photonics has a consensus target price of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 226.70%. Given Rockley Photonics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rockley Photonics is more favorable than Ideal Power.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Ideal Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Rockley Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Ideal Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Rockley Photonics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ideal Power and Rockley Photonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power -5.26% -21.58% -19.93% Rockley Photonics N/A -23,300.96% -40.84%

Summary

Rockley Photonics beats Ideal Power on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power, Inc. engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology. The company was founded by William C. Alexander on May 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

