Reviewing Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) & Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) and Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.8% of Asensus Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Asensus Surgical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Asensus Surgical has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repro Med Systems has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Asensus Surgical and Repro Med Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asensus Surgical $3.17 million 84.29 -$59.31 million ($0.34) -3.35 Repro Med Systems $24.18 million 5.64 -$1.21 million ($0.10) -30.60

Repro Med Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Asensus Surgical. Repro Med Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Asensus Surgical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Asensus Surgical and Repro Med Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asensus Surgical -879.52% -30.34% -27.40% Repro Med Systems -20.56% -6.93% -6.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Asensus Surgical and Repro Med Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asensus Surgical 0 1 1 0 2.50 Repro Med Systems 0 2 0 0 2.00

Asensus Surgical presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 250.88%. Repro Med Systems has a consensus price target of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 38.89%. Given Asensus Surgical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Asensus Surgical is more favorable than Repro Med Systems.

Summary

Repro Med Systems beats Asensus Surgical on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc. is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery. The Senhance Surgical System features as the first machine vision system for use in robotic surgery, which is powered by the new Intelligent Surgical Unit (ISU) that enables augmented intelligence in surgery and brings the benefits of digital laparoscopy to patients around the world while staying true to the principles of value-based healthcare. The company was founded by William N. Starling on August 19, 1988 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro-Med Systems, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W. Zorgniotti on March 24, 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, NY.

