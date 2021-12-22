Research Analysts Set Expectations for PVH Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for PVH in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Reed forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $9.30 per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PVH’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

PVH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on PVH in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.58.

PVH stock opened at $98.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.78. PVH has a 1 year low of $78.76 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of PVH by 73.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PVH by 108.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in PVH by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Henry Nasella purchased 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.15 per share, with a total value of $99,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.15%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

