Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Visa Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Visa in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the credit-card processor will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.70. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Visa’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.42 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.73.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $215.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.06 and a 200 day moving average of $226.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. Visa has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,176,752,000 after purchasing an additional 663,802 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,484,422,000 after purchasing an additional 946,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,434,618,000 after purchasing an additional 646,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,410,682,000 after purchasing an additional 849,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

