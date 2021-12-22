Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Carnival Co. & plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report issued on Monday, December 20th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the year.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,387.65% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.39.

NYSE CCL opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average is $23.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

