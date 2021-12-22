Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Purchased by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Repligen by 14.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the third quarter worth $1,932,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 56.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,718,000 after purchasing an additional 35,724 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 3.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 54.9% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 40,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGEN stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.19. 1,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,307. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $162.29 and a 52 week high of $327.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $270.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGEN. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.88.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $4,804,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,296,277. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

