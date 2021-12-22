Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.08.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on REGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,022 shares of company stock valued at $521,154 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after buying an additional 35,612 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,003,000 after purchasing an additional 10,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,494,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,151,000 after purchasing an additional 76,162 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,331. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.06. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.27 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.