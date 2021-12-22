ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Short Interest Up 19.0% in November

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the November 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SOL shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ReneSola from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ReneSola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in ReneSola by 521.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ReneSola in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in ReneSola in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ReneSola by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. 36.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SOL stock opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $419.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.46. ReneSola has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $35.77.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ReneSola will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ReneSola declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

