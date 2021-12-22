Renaissance Investment Group LLC Trims Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 4.2% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $16,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in Danaher by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DHR. Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.36.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $3.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $317.39. 12,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,827. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $226.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $310.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

