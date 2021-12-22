Renaissance Investment Group LLC Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 19.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% during the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Alphabet by 12.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 28,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,735,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 22.5% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total transaction of $8,598,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,839.18, for a total value of $39,433,371.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,080 shares of company stock worth $486,656,160. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $27.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,911.74. The company had a trading volume of 11,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,660. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,908.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,779.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

