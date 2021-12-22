Renaissance Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up 1.7% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.4% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 37,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.90.

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $9,402,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHD traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $98.51. 2,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.68. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $102.27.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

